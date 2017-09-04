Two hospital cleaners have been suspended from the Elizabeth Donkin hospital in Port Elizabeth for allegedly beating a patient to a pulp after overhearing a conversation about gangs.

The patient‚ 22‚ was found crying and bleeding on the floor of a locked ward after the two men allegedly ambushed a security guard and took the key‚ then went in and beat him up.

Eastern Cape health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the incident on Friday and said the cleaners’ disciplinary hearing had started.

He said the department’s top management had been informed of the incident.

It is the second incident recently in which hospital cleaners allegedly attacked someone.

Last year‚ former Elizabeth Donkin chief executive Jaline Kotze resigned after she was attacked.

