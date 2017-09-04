South Africa

Mother killed in shovel attack at party

04 September 2017 - 14:09 By Petru Saal
A couple’s argument ended tragically when a mother was beaten to death with a shovel on a farm in the Cape Winelands.

Residents in the town of De Doorns are still reeling after the woman’s boyfriend allegedly went berserk at a party on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that a 26-year-old woman died after becoming embroiled in an argument just before 10pm.

“According to reports the victim and the suspect had an argument which ended up with a fight. The suspect hit the victim with a spade over her head where she died on the crime scene due to injury sustained‚” he said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court soon to face a charge of murder.

De Doorns resident Barbara Beukes said that the couple’s daughter was‚ thankfully‚ not with them at the time.

After the attack‚ the man allegedly placed the woman’s body on a porch at the party venue and waited for police to arrive.

