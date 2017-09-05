China-South Africa student dialogue held in Cape Town

Over two hours, the students exchanged views on the similarities and differences between the two countries. They also discussed how to complement and cooperate with each other within the Brics framework and in global affairs; how young people view the future of their countries; and what roles they can play in bilateral cooperation. They also touched on food, culture and renewable energy cooperation.

This is the first time the annual “From University to the World” student dialogue was brought to Africa. It has been held in China and the US previously.

The event was organised by China Radio International, China Plus and Global Max Media Group. It attracted support from numerous renowned local and international organisations, including the likes of the Confucius Institute at the University of Stellenbosch, Bush Radio, the United Nations Development Programme, the South African embassy in China, the University of Cape Town’s faculty of humanities, and Brand South Africa.

The event was attended by Ghaleeb Jeppie, chief director for international relations at South Africa’s Department of Higher Education and Training, and Song Bo, the education attaché at the education section of the Chinese embassy in South Africa.