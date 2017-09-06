An angry mob was judge‚ jury and executioner for two innocent men - incorrectly accused of being child-snatchers - who were stabbed and kicked to death in Pinetown on Tuesday night.

Durban police have shed light on the events leading up to the brutal murders‚ which played out at the Pinetown taxi rank‚ west of Durban. The pair had been accused of abducting a child‚ a claim police have now dismissed as baseless.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said an 11-year-old boy had been with his father and his colleague at the taxi rank.

“The boy goes to school in KwaNdengezi and he was picked up by his father and the other man. The boy told his father that he was hungry, so they stopped and his father left the car to get something to eat‚” she said.