WATCH | Two men in Paarl road rage incident wash each others' feet

The two argued while Geldenhuys continued to hurl abuse – allegedly calling Vorster a hotnot - until he realised that he was being filmed. But all that is water under the bridge as they have decided to put the ordeal behind them.

Someone who attends church with Geldenhuys came across the video and saw it fit to have the two meet and talk things through.

“[Geldenhuys'] friend called me and told me he would like to meet and apologise. I wanted to be sure if it was legit as I was apprehensive to meet at first‚” Vorster told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

The friend told Vorster that he had been inviting Geldenhuys to church as he had noticed he had anger issues. Vorster said that Geldenhuys had also apologised for calling him a hotnot on Thursday. The two met at Geldenhuys’ workplace for the reconciliation.