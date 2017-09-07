Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is “encouraged” that the political impasse between the EFF and the DA‚ which led to the councils of Johannesburg and Tshwane being adjourned last week‚ is being addressed at a national level.

At a briefing following his first year in office on Thursday‚ Msimanga told journalists that the DA would have to deal with it if the EFF boycotted the next council meeting.

The EFF has taken a hard line on the political situation in Nelson Mandela Bay‚ claiming they would stay away from council meetings led by coalitions‚ to teach the DA how to work with its smaller coalition partners.