No arrest yet in road rage assault case
Police are still chasing leads in the case of a man who was filmed attacking a motorist during a fit of road rage in the Cape Winelands.
The entire altercation was captured on video when the bespectacled Afrikaans-speaking man accused Egan Ezra of not maintaining the correct following distance in the town of Paarl on Monday.
Grabbing what appeared to be a wooden pick-handle‚ he stormed towards Ezra and screamed in Afrikaans: “Ek sal jou f****n dood bliksem‚ jy ry soos n p**s”.
Loosely translated‚ the threat was: “I will f****n beat you to death. You drive like a p**s.”
Ezra said that he was called a hotnot during the fracas.
Police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday: “All leads are being followed‚ no one has been arrested as yet. The investigation continues.”
The aggressor’s vehicle number plate is clearly visible in footage captured during the altercation.
“This office can confirm that a case of assault and intimidation is currently being investigated‚” said Rwexana.
Ezra said earlier that he did not want the attacker to “rot in jail” but wanted him to know that violence should never be an option.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE