No arrest yet in road rage assault case

Police are still chasing leads in the case of a man who was filmed attacking a motorist during a fit of road rage in the Cape Winelands.

The entire altercation was captured on video when the bespectacled Afrikaans-speaking man accused Egan Ezra of not maintaining the correct following distance in the town of Paarl on Monday.

Grabbing what appeared to be a wooden pick-handle‚ he stormed towards Ezra and screamed in Afrikaans: “Ek sal jou f****n dood bliksem‚ jy ry soos n p**s”.

Loosely translated‚ the threat was: “I will f****n beat you to death. You drive like a p**s.”

Ezra said that he was called a hotnot during the fracas.