'We are shattered': Man killed in mob attack was helping friend

Mlungisi Nxumalo's only crime was looking after his best friend's 11-year-old son - an act of friendship he paid for with his life.

Nxumalo was beaten to death by a mob at the Pinetown taxi rank on Tuesday evening.

He was falsely accused on the eve of his 44th birthday of trying to kidnap the mentally ill boy.

Bukisa Cele left his son in Nxumalo's care for mere moments as he went to buy food from a stall at the rank. It was then the boy had a screaming fit, drawing the attention of bystanders, and a crowd gathered.

As Nxumalo was trying to restrain the child the crowd set upon him.