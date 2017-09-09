A nine-year-old boy is the latest victim of ongoing violence in the seaside neighbourhood of Ocean View in Cape Town.

According to a statement by Western Cape police the child was shot dead in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In addition two men‚ aged 19 and 26‚ and a 28-year-old woman were admitted to hospital after they were shot.

"Detectives are combing [the scene] for clues that will lead to the arrest of suspects who are responsible…‚'' the police statement read.

According to the ward councillor‚ Patricia Francke‚ unconfirmed reports indicate that the suspects‚ allegedly gangsters‚ stormed into the family's house.

"It is shocking. It is so sad to think that a child‚ an innocent child‚ must die for something he had never been part of. His granny is a community leader and the family is not negligent‚'' said Francke.