KwaZulu-Natal police have seized the three firearms brandished in a video by two ANC-assigned bodyguards and will send them for ballistics testing to see whether they have been used in any crimes.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naiker confirmed on Friday that officers were taking the video‚ which went viral‚ "very seriously". The video surfaced on Thursday. In 19-second clip the men are brandishing two pistols and what is probably a semi-automatic replica of an AK-47 assault rifle.

The two men‚ who work for a private security company – the name of which is not yet known - are the security guards for ANC eThekwini region secretary Bheki Ntuli.