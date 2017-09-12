Protesting residents of Hangberg opened fire on a police helicopter and attacked tourists‚ boats and restaurants at Hout Bay harbour on Tuesday‚ sparking running battles with riot police.

A young boy was shot in the mouth at close range when riot police attempted to disperse the group of about 200.

Panicked foreign tourists took refuge inside a waterfront restaurant and about 150 were led to safety along the beach while a group of protesters looted boats in Hout Bay marina. Witnesses described numerous scuffles at the popular tourist site‚ including on board one of the Seal Island ferries.

Protesters attempted to set fire to the surrounding mountainside using flares stolen from marina boats‚ and police claimed flares were fired at a helicopter which was monitoring the unrest.

Fishermen armed with petrol bombs and rocks said they were angry about a reduction in the rock lobster quota by 60kgs from 110kg to 50kg for the six-month fishing season.