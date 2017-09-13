Fans and foes of former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana clashed on Wednesday as he was due to appear in court.

Manana is appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court after he admitted to assaulting a woman at a Johannesburg nightspot recently.

During a tea break‚ former television host Andile Gaelesiwe‚ one of the leaders of the Not In My Name campaign‚ exchanged words with a student after she asked a group of them why are they supporting a "f*ck*ng woman abuser".