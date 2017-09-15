Teen shot by police left with gaping hole in his mouth

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face with rubber bullets in Hout Bay has been left with a gaping wound in his mouth.

"Ona can't eat. He is struggling,'' his mother Pinky Dubula said.

"It is going to be difficult for him now that he has a hole in his mouth."

Ona was shot by police during protests in Hangberg, Hout Bay, on Tuesday. Doctors at Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital operated on him on Wednesday to remove a rubber bullet from his mouth.

Images and a video of officers opening fire on the child, who was hiding behind a table, have gone viral.