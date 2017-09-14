Pinky Dubula - the mother of the 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the mouth by police on Tuesday - is set to speak to doctors about this condition on Thursday.

Ona underwent an operation on Wednesday at Groote Schuur Hospital to remove a rubber bullet from his mouth.

"I tried to sleep last night‚ but I couldn't‚'' said Dubula who had spent Tuesday and Wednesday at her son's side in hospital.

She has barely eaten or slept since the shooting.

"I am going to speak to doctors this morning to find out how he is doing‚" said Dubula.

News of the child being shot at close range by police in Hangberg in Hout Bay‚ Cape Town‚ has caused widespread outcry.