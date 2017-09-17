The Trio Crime Combating Interventions put in place to intensify the prevention and investigation of house robberies‚ business robberies and hijackings as well as to trace and apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes‚ have been yielding significant results‚ police say.

According to spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo‚ more than 307 suspects were apprehended and 43 firearms and 209 rounds of ammunition confiscated during the three-month period June to August this year.

The teams‚ which include members from Crime Intelligence‚ Visible Policing‚ Tactical Response Team‚ Public Order Police‚ Detective Services and the Organised Crime Unit‚ also recovered 88 stolen or hijacked vehicles.

“The teams in Gauteng‚ Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape and Kwazulu-Natal which have the highest contributing stations in terms of reported incidents of trio crime‚ have worked tirelessly and in so doing‚ made notable strides during a three month period.”

One of the notable recent successes achieved by the teams‚ Naidoo says‚ was the arrest of three business robbery suspects aged between 29 and 43 years by the Gauteng team.

“The three were swiftly arrested a day after they had committed a robbery at Telkom‚ Wonder Park Mall in Pretoria. The police confiscated suspected stolen goods‚ unlicensed firearms and ammunition‚ a jamming device and recovered a hijacked vehicle which was suspected to have been used to commit the robbery. The speedy arrest of the perpetrators demonstrates the commitment and dedication of these Trio Crime Combatting Interventions‚” Naidoo says.

“Over and above the mentioned successes‚ it is also worthy mentioning that there have been a total of 8‚919 vehicle check points conducted with over 60‚000 vehicles‚ over 163‚000 people and nearly 3‚000 premises being searched‚” he adds.

“The above mentioned activities which are conducted constantly form an integral part of policing and they are going to be intensified with joint operations with our colleagues from various other government departments as we head towards the festive season in a few weeks time.

“While we gear up for these operations‚ we call upon all people in South Africa to continue assisting the police in its efforts to combat crimes. Some of the ways people can be of assistance is to remain vigilant at all times and provide the police with information on all criminal activities‚ preferably before they are committed.

“People may call our Crime Stop number 0860010111 with such information. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.”