Man who beat woman with spanner ‘must rot in jail’‚ says Mbalula

Minister of police Fikile Mbalula has called the actions of a 30-year-old man who was filmed beating a woman with a spanner "shameful and disgusting".

Mbalula released a statement on the attack by Khombela “Dj Khomza” Nthleko‚ saying the law should act harshly against the man.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed that Nthleko was arrested on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and domestic violence.

“The accused appeared at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚” said Makhubela.

In the video the man can be seen hitting a woman over the head nine times with what looks like a spanner. The woman is facing downwards and bleeding.

“The actions of Khombela are shameful and disgusting. No one should act like that towards women or any person. We will continue to act harshly against those who abuse and dehumanise women and children who are the most vulnerable people in our society. I condemn those callous actions in the strongest terms and believe the law will act swiftly on Khombela‚” Mbalula said.

In the statement Mbalula said that Nthleko “must rot in jail and be held responsible for his actions”.

Twitter users who commented on the post accused Mbalula of double standards when it comes to condemning violence against women.