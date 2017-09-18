One person was electrocuted to death and another injured after a tree collapsed on electricity wires during the violent wind storm which swept through KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Two members of the Zungu family‚ in the Richards Bay area‚ fell victim to the gale-force winds and rain that caused extensive damage throughout the province‚ from the south up to the north coast as well as inland.

“This tragic incident which took place on Saturday is yet another reminder of the unnecessary loss of life that our province suffers every year as a result of inclement weather conditions‚” said Nomusa Dube-Ncube‚ KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).