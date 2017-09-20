Darkness descends on KPMG

Auditing firm KPMG SA's reputation is in tatters and it faces ruin as another two major clients ditch it.

On Tuesday financial services company Sasfin and investment company Hulisani announced plans to drop KPMG because of reputational risks. Sygnia Asset Management had fired it earlier.

Six companies have terminated their KPMG contracts in the past two months.

David Everatt, head of the Wits School of Governance, said he hoped what was happening to KPMG would be fatal.

"That's because they are claiming accountability now only because they were caught with their hand in the cookie jar.

"It's not because they had a sudden change of heart that they suddenly came forward. If they were not caught there would not be this pseudo-accountability."