The South African Communist Party says auditing firm KPMG must be held accountable for its role in the so-called SARS "rogue unit" debacle.

This follows the conclusion of KPMG’s international investigation into the company's handling of all its Gupta-linked accounts and its withdrawal of its report's findings‚ conclusions and recommendations on the controversial SARS "rogue unit".

The report by the firm resulted in the axing of senior investigative executives.

"KPMG must be held accountable with immediate effect for its role in manufacturing the ‘SARS rogue unit’ propaganda‚ and in converting the cost of the 2013 Waterkloof military airbase landing [for a] Gupta wedding to a business expense. The wedding was reportedly funded from looting of state funds from a dairy farm in Vrede‚ Free State Province‚" the party said on Tuesday.

SACP accused KPMG of making use of its "credibility" to legitimise wrongdoing.