South Africa

10 victims of Balfour crash identified after burning beyond recognition

21 September 2017 - 10:19 By Naledi Shange
Ten bodies burnt beyond recognition in a horrific crash near Balfour two weeks ago have been identified. File photo.
Ten bodies burnt beyond recognition in a horrific crash near Balfour two weeks ago have been identified. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Authorities have identified the bodies of 10 people who were burnt beyond recognition in a horrific crash near Balfour two weeks ago.

The bodies were expected to be handed over to the families from the Evander Hospital on Thursday‚ said community safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

"The process took longer as the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and a forensic investigation was conducted to ascertain the identity of the deceased‚" Mabuza said.

Nine of the deceased are from Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal and one is from Standerton. They were killed when a Toyota Avanza and a bakkie crashed head-on between Standerton and Balfour on the R23.

A three-year-old was among the Avanza passengers who were killed. Two people survived.

READ MORE:

10 killed and burnt in Balfour crash

Rescue workers had on Monday retrieved the charred bodies of 10 people who were involved in an accident near Balfour‚ said the Mpumalanga Community ...
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Handbag hero attackers have done it before ' South Africa
  2. Kuga fire victim's family faces delays in private prosecution of Ford South Africa
  3. UN launches new push for Libya peace World
  4. Second time unlucky for alleged dagga peddler caught with 600kg South Africa
  5. US and Iran meet as Trump threat looms over nuke deal World

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
X