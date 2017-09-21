Authorities have identified the bodies of 10 people who were burnt beyond recognition in a horrific crash near Balfour two weeks ago.

The bodies were expected to be handed over to the families from the Evander Hospital on Thursday‚ said community safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

"The process took longer as the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and a forensic investigation was conducted to ascertain the identity of the deceased‚" Mabuza said.

Nine of the deceased are from Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal and one is from Standerton. They were killed when a Toyota Avanza and a bakkie crashed head-on between Standerton and Balfour on the R23.

A three-year-old was among the Avanza passengers who were killed. Two people survived.