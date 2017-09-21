Tips, not theft, say Shoprite cashiers

Seven Shoprite cashiers appeared in a Cape Town court for theft on Wednesday, apparently because they accepted tips from customers.

But the retail giant claims the women were arrested after an investigation found "multiple incidents of theft" at their store in Pelican Park.

Chante Potts, Shameez Powell, Leoni van Wyk, Kelly Brickfel, Nomawethu Mketshante, Zara Grace and Musa Keekana were arrested in August and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with theft charges. But they maintain they were dismissed solely for accepting gratuities from customers.

"It makes me feel like I'm crap. I don't have a husband; I'm a single parent of three babies. I'm the only one supporting my children," said Powell.

Eleanor Heodemaker, of New Horizons Community Issues Forum, which is assisting the seven, said the women were not aware of any other allegations of theft.

"I'm here to support them and I hope they get justice," said Jean van den Heever, adding that cashiers earned only R2400 a month, which was why they accepted tips.

Shoprite said: "The arrests were the result of an internal investigation into multiple incidents of theft at Shoprite's Pelican Park store. When there is good reason to believe that policies and procedures are being contravened by employees, the necessary action is taken to protect operations. Incidents of theft are referred to the police.

"Shoprite cashiers, in line with global retail practice, are not allowed to receive tips and it is against the retailer's employment policies."