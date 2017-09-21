South Africa

Tips, not theft, say Shoprite cashiers

21 September 2017 - 06:34 By Petru Saal And Anthony Molyneaux
ACCUSED Shoprite cashiers Chante Potts, Shameez Powell, Leoni van Wyk, Kelly Brickfel, Nomawethu Mketshante, Zara Grace and Musa Keekana appeared in court for theft. But they maintain they were getting tips from customers Picture: Anthony Molyneaux
ACCUSED Shoprite cashiers Chante Potts, Shameez Powell, Leoni van Wyk, Kelly Brickfel, Nomawethu Mketshante, Zara Grace and Musa Keekana appeared in court for theft. But they maintain they were getting tips from customers Picture: Anthony Molyneaux

Seven Shoprite cashiers appeared in a Cape Town court for theft on Wednesday, apparently because they accepted tips from customers.

But the retail giant claims the women were arrested after an investigation found "multiple incidents of theft" at their store in Pelican Park.

Chante Potts, Shameez Powell, Leoni van Wyk, Kelly Brickfel, Nomawethu Mketshante, Zara Grace and Musa Keekana were arrested in August and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with theft charges. But they maintain they were dismissed solely for accepting gratuities from customers.

"It makes me feel like I'm crap. I don't have a husband; I'm a single parent of three babies. I'm the only one supporting my children," said Powell.

Eleanor Heodemaker, of New Horizons Community Issues Forum, which is assisting the seven, said the women were not aware of any other allegations of theft.

"I'm here to support them and I hope they get justice," said Jean van den Heever, adding that cashiers earned only R2400 a month, which was why they accepted tips.

Shoprite said: "The arrests were the result of an internal investigation into multiple incidents of theft at Shoprite's Pelican Park store. When there is good reason to believe that policies and procedures are being contravened by employees, the necessary action is taken to protect operations. Incidents of theft are referred to the police.

"Shoprite cashiers, in line with global retail practice, are not allowed to receive tips and it is against the retailer's employment policies."

Most read

  1. New protests as France set to enshrine labour reforms World
  2. Judgment expected in Gupta court bid to halt bank account closure South Africa
  3. Iraq begins offensive to retake IS bastion Hawija: PM World
  4. Gauteng department saddened by incident of a learner hit by truck South Africa
  5. WATCH | Meet the only 4 people on earth who speak this ancient SA language South Africa

Latest Videos

Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
Thief walks in empty-handed and drives off with Rolls-Royce
X