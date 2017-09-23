South Africa

Truck crashes into car killing three

23 September 2017 - 11:13 By Timeslive
The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
Image: Er24 via Facebook

Three people were killed on Saturday morning when a truck crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas in Mpumalanga‚ paramedics said.

“On closer inspection‚ paramedics discovered the lifeless bodies of a woman and two men lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Assessments showed that all three patients had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs or life.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead‚” Meiring said.

The driver of the truck was assessed and found to have escaped injury‚ he said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

Most read

  1. Abalone mafia targeting SA donkeys‚ says NatGeo investigation Sci-Tech
  2. We'll publish Gupta 'kickback' findings‚ software giant promises South Africa
  3. Lessons from KPMG: be on guard, South Africans are on your case South Africa
  4. Truck crashes into car killing three South Africa
  5. SA goes online for €153m EuroMillions rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X