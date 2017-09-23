Three people were killed on Saturday morning when a truck crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas in Mpumalanga‚ paramedics said.

“On closer inspection‚ paramedics discovered the lifeless bodies of a woman and two men lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Assessments showed that all three patients had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs or life.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead‚” Meiring said.

The driver of the truck was assessed and found to have escaped injury‚ he said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”