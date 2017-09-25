Schools‚ municipalities and mines are expected to be disrupted on Wednesday as members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) march against state capture and corruption.

The one-day strike is aimed at making the ANC address workers’ concerns over the looting of State coffers. It will be followed by another in October‚ when Cosatu members plan to take to the streets over job losses which have been attributed directly to state capture.

This week’s strike‚ to be supported by off-duty police and nurses‚ will see people march on the country’s various city halls‚ banks‚ the Chamber of Mines‚ Eskom and offices of provincial premiers and the South African Local Government Association.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said: “Our member unions are ensuring that teachers‚ nurses‚ miners and municipal workers will down tools.

“There will be a total shutdown of schools and municipalities.”