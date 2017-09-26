The 10.7m tall tower showcased a whopping 6‚370 cupcakes. The previous record stood at 8m and was set up in Dubai last year. The event was organised by the charity Cupcakes of HOPE on September 23rd at Rio Sol in Vereeniging in the Vaal Triangle.

“It’s all to help very ill children‚” says Cupcakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano‚ whose team works tirelessly to raise money for the families of children with life-threatening diseases. “Right now‚ we need to raise R600‚000 for stem-cell and bone-marrow transplants. There are desperately ill children in our network whose families need all the help they can get‚” Cipriano says. More than R300‚000 was pledged towards Cupcakes of HOPE.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the 6th National Cupcake Day 4 Kids with Cancer will be celebrated at 63 malls across the country on September 30.