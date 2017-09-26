South Africa

Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo resign as auditors of Oakbay

26 September 2017 - 18:45 By Timeslive
Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo Auditors withdraws from Oakbay.
Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo Auditors withdraws from Oakbay.
Image: Itumeleng Makhale via Google photos

The board of auditing firm Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo (SNG)has taken a decision to resign as auditors of Gupta-owned company Oakbay Resources and its related entities.

The board took a decision after a thorough assessment of its relationship with the company which has spanned a period of 18 months.

“When SNG took over the audit of Oakbay the risks associated with the engagement were evaluated in terms of the professional standards.

“As is required by the Code of Professional Conduct‚ when SNG were approached to take over the audit of Oakbay‚ SNG made contact with the outgoing auditor in order to establish whether there were any professional reasons why it would not be appropriate to accept the engagement‚” the auditing firm said in a statement.

It said following subsequent developments‚ SNG have concluded to withdraw from the engagement.

“The board of SNG are satisfied that SNG have carried out their responsibilities in accordance with the Audit Professions Act.”

READ MORE

Tears and trauma at KPMG over Gupta scandal

Staff fear for jobs as auditing firm's reputation rocked
Business
2 days ago

'Guptas used mine rehab funds to pay back loans'

The trustees of a Gupta-linked mining rehabilitation fund have been accused of deliberately and unlawfully allowing the controversial family to use ...
News
4 days ago

High Court judge damns Guptas

Backs to the wall? Bank of Baroda gets go-ahead to close all accounts
News
4 days ago

The dawn of the 'inevitable demise' of the Guptas

The Gupta family has just nine days to find a new bank willing to take them on as clients or – in their own words - face an “’inevitable demise”.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Education department saddened by shooting of deputy principal in Duduza South Africa
  2. KPMG should make full disclosure about its past‚ say former SARS officials South Africa
  3. No ‘looting’ campaign to grab billions from PIC to bail out SAA‚ say Treasury ... South Africa
  4. Some of Dutch robbery victims had safety concerns before trip to SA South Africa
  5. Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo resign as auditors of Oakbay South Africa

Latest Videos

'Zuma is an elite predator': SACP’s Solly Mapaila speaks at Cosatu briefing
Dudu Myeni is a 'one-woman tornado’, says Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali
X