Meat World appoints independent body to probe claims it extended sell-by dates
Meat World CEO Angelino Pereira said on Wednesday they were considering removing the franchise names from some of their stores "if the allegations are serious enough".
Current affairs show Carte Blanche aired an insert on Sunday night showing Meat World allegedly selling spoiled meat and relabeling products to extend their sell-by dates.
Pereira said they would recall the meat from their nine stories named in the Carte Blanche segment.
"My team and I are deeply perturbed by these allegations. We will do everything we can to rectify any irregularities. Our customers are our family and we take their complaints to heart."
He added that Meat World had also appointed forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow to analyse the laboratory report that Carte Blanche relied on in their segment.
According to Meat World‚ Klatzow questioned the accuracy of the findings and concluded “the overall bacteriological results do not demonstrate a systemic problem”.
Meat World said in court papers filed over the weekend they annually sell about R1.5-billion worth of meat products in their 14 stores.
National Consumer Commission spokesman Trevor Hattingh said on Monday relabeling products was an offence in terms of section 110 of the Consumer Protection Act.
If businesses were found guilty they couldbe fined R1-million plus 10% of their annual turnover.
