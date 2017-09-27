Meat World appoints independent body to probe claims it extended sell-by dates

Meat World CEO Angelino Pereira said on Wednesday they were considering removing the franchise names from some of their stores "if the allegations are serious enough".

Current affairs show Carte Blanche aired an insert on Sunday night showing Meat World allegedly selling spoiled meat and relabeling products to extend their sell-by dates.

Pereira said they would recall the meat from their nine stories named in the Carte Blanche segment.

"My team and I are deeply perturbed by these allegations. We will do everything we can to rectify any irregularities. Our customers are our family and we take their complaints to heart."