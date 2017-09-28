South Africa

Four-year-old girl raped and murdered

28 September 2017 - 13:37 By Alexandra Patrick
Image: Supplied

The body of a missing four-year-old girl was discovered at around 8pm on Wednesday night.

The little girl had been raped and murdered. Her body was found discarded in a drain in Eldorado Park Extension 2 in  Johannesburg.

According to community members‚ the little girl was last seen in the company of a man on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man has since been arrested.

According to police reports‚ the community believes that the suspect did not act alone.

This story is developing.

