Man jailed after sangoma prescribes sex with donkey

An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a donkey.

He was convicted of bestiality.

The 23-year-old Ntando Thembalethu Mankungwini claimed in court he had been instructed by a sangoma to have sex with the animal.

The sangoma told him he would be a stronger man once he had sexual intercourse with the animal, he told the court.

Mankungwini, of Moreneng village in the Chevy Chase area in the district of Mount Fletcher, committed the act on September 20.

He had come across a herd of donkeys and drove two of them to a secluded area where he had sex with one.

National Prosecution Authority regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali on Wednesday said that Mankungwini had been caught in the act by the grandson of the owner of the donkeys, who gave chase thinking Mankungwini was stealing his grandfather’s donkeys.

- This article first appeared on the Daily Dispatch