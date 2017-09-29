South Africa

Two arrested in Eersterivier for illegal possession of abalone

29 September 2017 - 18:48 By Timeslive
Arrests made in Western Cape for abalone smuggling.
Arrests made in Western Cape for abalone smuggling.
Image: Supplied

Police arrested two men for the illegal possession of abalone in Eersterivier on the Cape Flats after they were tipped off by a resident.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said in a statement on Friday that it believes in the power of partnership policing to fight crime. On Friday‚ at about 6.40am “information was exchanged between the SAPS and a community member‚ which led to the arrest of two men for the illegal possession of abalone”‚ said Captain FC van Wyk.

“The police members are applauded for their excellent work‚ in partnership with the community‚” he said. “It shows that the smallest observations can lead to big successes.”

Most read

  1. Ugandan special forces accused of ejecting MPs from parliament Africa
  2. Harmony Gold regional manager murdered South Africa
  3. Two arrested in Eersterivier for illegal possession of abalone South Africa
  4. Arrests after botched circumcision South Africa
  5. Reopen Cape Town refugee centre‚ appeal court orders home affairs South Africa

Latest Videos

BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
‘Razzmatazz’ Mbalula ready to crush crime, no holds barred
X