Police arrested two men for the illegal possession of abalone in Eersterivier on the Cape Flats after they were tipped off by a resident.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said in a statement on Friday that it believes in the power of partnership policing to fight crime. On Friday‚ at about 6.40am “information was exchanged between the SAPS and a community member‚ which led to the arrest of two men for the illegal possession of abalone”‚ said Captain FC van Wyk.

“The police members are applauded for their excellent work‚ in partnership with the community‚” he said. “It shows that the smallest observations can lead to big successes.”