SA couple win fight not to be deported from the UK

Former Lotto and Road 2 Riches TV presenter Paul Freathy and his wife Gail have been victorious over the UK Home Office and will no longer be deported from Britain.

The couple had fought since earlier this year to stay in the country after Gail's spousal visa expired and could not be renewed. She was told to leave the UK and then reapply for a visa‚ but decided to stay put and try to resolve the problem.

Freathy‚ 58‚ who is British-born‚ and South African-born Gail then applied for a family permit or leave-to-remain visa. Both were denied. After initially being told they had just 28 days to leave‚ Gail appealed the decision against the family visa application.

An ecstatic Gail later received a letter saying her appeal had been successful‚ after they turned for help to the European Convention on Human Rights.