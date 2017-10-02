Unscrupulous politicians can stir up blood-shedding

We South Africans like to think we're world champions at holding peaceful elections. Even when we are at one another's throats and deep divisions cleave our society, every so often we take a day off to line up in orderly fashion to make crosses. Clever us. Trouble is, we're also good at resting on laurels and complacency.

The brawling at the ANC's Eastern Cape elective conference at the weekend was a reminder that peaceful voting is not a given.

Indeed, political tension in this country would suggest, logically, that violence is quite likely on polling day. Violence lurks in the background of everything we do daily and pops into view often - at service delivery protests, during labour disputes and in the common crime that gets commoner by the day.

A major factor in South Africa's peaceful elections to date has been a pervasive sense that the casting of a vote is a solemn undertaking and a privilege - particularly for people denied it for so long.