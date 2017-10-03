Four-year-old murder victim Shaynice Talla will be laid to rest at the Klipspruit Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

Talla’s lifeless body was found tossed in a drain on a koppie in Eldorado Park‚ Extension 2 in Johannesburg‚ last Wednesday evening. She had been reported missing that afternoon.

A suspect found at the scene had been taken in for questioning. But SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said that the man‚ who the community said the little girl was last seen with‚ had been released from custody.

Makhubele said that there were no new suspects in the case.

Talla’s aunt‚ Nita Mackay‚ said that she did not believe that Talla had been raped.

“When the mortuary van came and took her out the drain there was no blood on her pants.

“When we went to identify her body she still had her pants on‚ she had her panties on‚ even her shoes on. All that we saw wrong was that her head had been smashed in – it looks like with a brick or something.”

Makhubele‚ however‚ said that the autopsy results were yet to be released.