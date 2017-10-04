The City of Johannesburg used murder victim Shaynice Talla's funeral as an opportunity to appeal to community of Eldorado Park to take a firm stand against the social ills plaguing the area.

Four-year-old Talla was found ditched in a drain hole in a koppie in Eldorado Park Extension 2 on September 27 after she was reported missing.

Speaking at the service on Wednesday‚ City of Johannesburg MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse said Talla's death was an indication that all was not well in Eldorado Park.

Phalatse challenged the community to work with relevant government structures to make Eldorado Park a safe place for all.

"When an innocent life of a little girl is taken in this manner we need to ask ourselves what is wrong with our community. There is a sickness in our community and we have accommodated it for far too long‚" said Phalatse.