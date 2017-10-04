Resident of hijacked building tells about her terror

“These people [landlords] have a plan of the whole building showing where the spaces are. When you meet them they take your name and number and allocate a space to you. Then they tell you that you should not say a word about paying rent here. In fact they threaten to kill you if you ever identify who they are.

“This is the kind of life that we live – always in fear. We are scared of what would happen if we name these people. The environment is also not safe. Anybody can just walk in because there are no security guards at the gate and nobody cares who is coming in and what they are here to do.

“In the past some of the tenants from rural areas would settle their battles inside the building. It is a very difficult place to live in. We just live by the grace of God‚” she said.

A number of times the city disconnected electricity and water but the services were restored illegally‚ Radebe recalls. She said there was one tenant who organised all of the residents so that they could go pay directly to the city as letters of demand continued to arrive.