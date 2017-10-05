South Africa

Fort Hare students return to class after two-month boycott

05 October 2017 - 12:59 By Sino Majangaza
University of Fort Hare nursing students have returned to class this morning after a two-month long boycott.

The students confirmed to the DispatchLIVE that they had been attending lectures since 8am on Thursday.

"We are in class. We started this morning‚" said a student‚ who wanted to remain anonymous. The students started boycotting classes in the first week of August‚ demanding the removal of the acting head of their department‚ Ntombana Rala.

Academic activities were disrupted on the whole campus when all students at the East London campus pledged their solidarity.

University spokesman Khotso Moabi said a catch-up plan had been drafted.

- DispatchLIVE

