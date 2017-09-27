Fort Hare students block traffic‚ loot cars as protest continues

Thousands of University of Fort Hare students took their protest outside the Alice Campus on Wednesday afternoon.

They are singing and marching while blocking traffic into the campus.

Earlier‚ the students looted two delivery vans on the campus. On Tuesday night two campus bookstores were looted and vandalized after a mass meeting.

They are preventing media from taking pictures and threatening to attack anyone who does.

Academic activities have ground to a halt at the university's Alice campus.

The protest started after the mass meeting on Tuesday night.

SRC president Mosuli Cwele said students will submit a memorandum on grievances later.

