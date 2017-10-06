South Africa

Courtney Pieters' alleged killer sent to high court for trial

06 October 2017 - 11:36 By Nashira Davids
Members of the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum at the Goodwood Magistrates Court where Mortimer Saunders appeared for the murder of Courtney Pieters on 6 October 2017.
Members of the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum at the Goodwood Magistrates Court where Mortimer Saunders appeared for the murder of Courtney Pieters on 6 October 2017.
Image: Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum

The man accused of murdering three-year-old Courtney Pieters from Elsies River will make his next appearance in the high court in Cape Town.

The man accused of murdering three-year-old Courtney Pieters from Elsies River will make his next appearance in the high court in Cape Town.

Mortimer Saunders‚ Courtney's father's best friend‚ allegedly raped and murdered her in May.

He appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday morning‚ when the case was transferred to the high court. The pre-trial hearing will take place next month and the trial will begin in February.

Courtney's story shocked the nation and prompted a visit by President Jacob Zuma‚ who said it was one of the saddest things he had ever heard.

"That man who stays here can rape the child‚ kill the children in the bedroom … and break every bone to make the child fit in a plastic bag … It shows something has gone wrong with society‚'' Zuma said.

Courtney is one of more than 60 children killed in Cape Town this year.

Most read

  1. ‘Accelerated’ school infrastructure programme hardly moves South Africa
  2. ‘Al Capone’ face music for decade old escape South Africa
  3. ‘Wanted’ Jack Jack fears for his life South Africa
  4. Horror video exposes fear and loathing in Cape Town gangland South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X