South Africa

WATCH | Hail storm wrecks Cradlestone Mall roof

09 October 2017 - 17:23 By Timeslive

A severe hailstorm wrecked the roof of the Cradlestone Mall on the West Rand on Monday afternoon. An alert issued by the South African Weather Service had been in place for the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros. Another warning was sent out for flooding on roads in Johannesburg and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

