Gaardjie's smoking deal

Cape Town's most popular dancing taxi guard, or "gaardjie", Nathan Swartz, could land himself a smoking-hot advertising deal after he was contacted by a major cigarette brand.

Swartz, who is known for dancing in the traffic on highways and at intersections, shot to fame recently after passengers started filming him dance. Nearly 20 videos posted on social media have been viewed more than 250,000 times.

"They asked me if I would change my [cigarette] brand and I think it has to do with their advertising," the man, better known as "Diempie", said. "They said they would get back to me [on Monday].

Swartz's job is to collect the taxi fare from passengers.

"The dancing only started in June," he said. "It was one morning when the traffic was hectic, people were moody and moaning. I couldn't take it any more and I asked the driver to turn up the music. I opened the sliding door and started dancing on the N2.

"Now the taxi is fuller all day, every day. People recognise me and they're like 'I want to be in that taxi'." Collide by Lady Zamar is Swartz's favourite song.

The father of one said he planned to continue dancing: "I am doing this to keep everyone happy and people thank me for it."