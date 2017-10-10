Hearings start into Esidimeni

Felicity Adams, Diederik Johannes Botha, Terence Maphea Chaba, Motshabisi Michael Tlholwe, Julia Kedibone Tshwae and Cindy van Rooyen - these were among the 55 names read out by Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim on the first day of hearings in the arbitration process in the Life Esidimeni saga.

An estimated 118 people died after being removed from Life Esidimeni homes and sent to ill-equipped, unlicensed NGOs last year.

It was initially reported that 94 psychiatric patients had died. More than 1400 patients were moved in total.

The arbitration hearing is set down for three weeks in Johannesburg in order to find restitution for families who had lost loved ones.

The state has agreed it was responsible for the tragedy and it needed to be part of the processes to help families find closure.