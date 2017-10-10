'Lion Mama' walks free after fatal stabbing

An Eastern Cape mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter's alleged rapists, killing one man and injuring two others, left the Lady Frere Magistrate's Court a hero and a free woman after the National Prosecuting Authority opted not to press charges against her.

The 56-year-old mother stabbed the alleged rapists on September 2 at an unoccupied house in the Qumbu administrative area in Zwartwater near Komani.

She was arrested and released on R500 bail facing murder and attempted murder charges.

She cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her 27-year-old daughter.

Prosecutor Fikile Seti told magistrate Bala Mhlangu the director of public prosecutions had told him to withdraw charges against the woman, referred to as the "Lion Mama".

Seti did not give reasons for the decision.

Those in the packed court room rejoiced.