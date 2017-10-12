'SANDF can't fix crime epidemic'

The deployment of the army in provinces plagued by serious and violent crimes will not fundamentally change the situation in the targeted areas, security experts have warned.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula indicated on Tuesday that he would use the SANDF to support the police in combating crime in Gauteng and the Western Cape, and wanted the deployment signed off as soon as next week.

Mbalula has asked Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's office to approach President Jacob Zuma, who is the only person who may deploy SANDF troops.

When asked where exactly the soldiers were needed, Mbalula's spokesman, Vuyo Mhaga, said it would depend on the police to determine the hot spots.

"But as you understand, in a democratic country, soldiers can't be deployed permanently [inside the country] but that call becomes an operational call," said Mhaga.