Marikana 'killers' slam Mbalula

Some of the men who were allegedly wrongfully arrested in connection with the Marikana killings in Cape Town are shocked at still being regarded as suspects by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula and police top brass were left red-faced after he tweeted pictures of a "midnight criminal" bust, only for it to be revealed later that the 10 suspects were released without being charged. They were on the way to a funeral in the Eastern Cape.

Mbalula said in response to the furore on Friday that a man being transported to the funeral in a coffin was a suspect. He said those released were still "on our radar".

Zukile Sikade, a family member who was arrested and released, said he was not aware of any criminal activity by the man who had died.

"How are we suspects? We are family to him. Some were cousins and others grew up with him. We didn't know if he was involved in crime. I was shocked when they claimed he was a suspect because I knew him as a taxi driver," said Sikade.

He said he did not think that Mbalula had any evidence linking them to criminal activities.

"And if we were criminals who shot people, we would not be travelling in a group like that," he added.

"He has made a mistake but is refusing to admit to it."