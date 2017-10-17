Suspended home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni has argued that according to the Public Service Act‚ only the president has the power to suspend or dismiss him.

His lawyer‚ William Mokhari‚ told the Pretoria high court on Tuesday that the senior management service booklet made it clear that the source of power in the appointment of heads of departments was the Public Service Act.

He said only the president‚ as the executive authority‚ had the power to suspend Apleni‚ arguing that his suspension by former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize was unlawful‚ and should be set aside.

At the crux of Mokhari’s argument is the fact that the Public Service Act stipulates that the minister can suspend or dismiss a head of department only if the president has delegated the powers.

“The president‚ as the executive authority‚ may delegate his powers (to suspend the DG) to the deputy president or the minister‚” he said.