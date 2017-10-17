Nightclub shooting: A father's heartbreak

Police are still investigating the shooting at a popular nightclub in Stellenbosch that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday morning.

On Monday, Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said there were "no new developments'' in the investigation.

Police said the shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on Plein Street. A woman and a man were killed.

The woman was mother of two Nicole Muller. Her father, Tony Absolon, took to Facebook on Sunday to express his heartache.