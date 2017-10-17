Ticking water time bomb: Tenders for desalination plants left too late

Cape Town will have its first desalination plants working just weeks before the city's dams are expected to go dry.

That's according to Xanthea Limberg, the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services, and energy .

"Monwabisi and Strandfontein [plants] are currently scheduled [to start operating in] February but we are exploring opportunities to implement earlier, once internal funding issues are resolved," Limberg told The Times.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said earlier this month that the municipal water supply might dry up in March if usage was not reduced.

Chris Braybrooke, general manager of water technology company Veolia, said completion of tendering for the desalination plants should have been six months ago and that the city's water problem was a "ticking time bomb".