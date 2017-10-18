Jacaranda FM radio personality Tumi Morake took a page from the book of the infamous apartheid-era villain Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson when she used the analogy of comparing apartheid to bullying‚ the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) heard on Wednesday.

This was according to the radio station’s legal representative‚ Professor Justine Limpitlaw‚ who presented the company’s case to the commission.

“It is specifically written about in a book called ‘On Our Moral Responsibility for Past Violations’ by Wilhelm Verwoerd‚ who is a grandson of the apartheid Verwoerd‚” said Limpitlaw.

“He is quoting an analogy which was used by a victim of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission during the TRC proceedings about how it feels to have been a victim of gross human rights abuse‚ and yet there is no retribution there‚” Limpitlaw said.