Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found along the shore of Pinnacle Point in the Western Cape on Thursday.

NSRI Mossel Bay station commander Andre Fraser said the woman‚ from Benoni in Gauteng‚ was on holiday when she took a stroll along the coastline on Wednesday evening.

“At 21h00‚ Wednesday‚ 18th October‚ NSRI Mossel Bay were alerted following reports of a female‚ aged in her early 50s‚ from Benoni‚ and on holiday in Mossel Bay with her partner‚ missing after going for a walk in the vicinity of Pinnacle Point‚ Mossel Bay‚ earlier in the day‚” Fraser said.

Fraser said the search for the woman was suspended in the early hours of Thursday morning and resumed at first light‚ with the help of police‚ emergency services and a rescue helicopter.

In another incident‚ adverse sea conditions on Wednesday prevented NSRI East London from getting to a critically injured crewman on board the bulk carrier MV Grand Amanda. The crewman’s legs and thighs were fractured.

NSRI East London station commander Geoff McGregor said unfavourable sea conditions and the distance ruled out a helicopter evacuation‚ so the ship had to be diverted to head towards the nearest port.

Emergency crew remained on high alert throughout the night in case weather conditions subsided. The patient died in the early hours of Thursday morning.