Chiefs take to taverns
Education initiative: Traditional leaders in unorthodox plan to keep pupils at their desks
Elders, chiefs and izindunas are visiting KwaZulu-Natal's taverns - but not for the reasons you may think.
The traditional leaders are keeping truant children out of drinking establishments, off the streets and in the classroom.
They are part of an unorthodox plan by the provinces's education department to not only keep kids at their desks, but also to protect their communities' schools from thieves and vandals. But there is now confusion over just how far the department intends to take the project.
Although head of the education department Enoch Nzama, in front of President Jacob Zuma at a school-building opening two weeks ago, waxed lyrical about the idea and vowed to take it to all of the province's 6000 schools, it has now emerged that there is no formal framework in place dictating exactly how this will operate.
Nzama had sung the praises of the relationship with the tribal authority. He extolled the virtues of working hand in hand with the authority, saying it was instrumental in protecting schools and pupils.
Umbumbulu Chief Nkosinathi Maphumulo, speaking to the Sunday Times last week, echoed Nzama's sentiments and said elders and izinduna had turned the tide on errant children.
"We are in the taverns and when we see children come into this place where they shouldn't be, we take action. We get them out of there and back to the classroom, where they should be.
"The same goes for when we see children on the road. We ask ourselves why they are not learning. We are now becoming the eyes in our community."
He said the elders could help alleviate overspending on security at schools.
"If you think about it, you need security guards at school during the day and night, but if the community uses its eyes we can save the department millions and millions. And we have been successful, we protect the schools and the teaching equipment because our children need these things to learn."
Education spokesman Scelo Khuzwayo said the provincial department has always championed a close working relationship with communities.
"[We have called on] communities to work with us in ensuring our schools are safe from thugs and those who see them as targets for vandalism.
"We believe community leaders, such as izinduna, tribal authorities, councillors, ward committees and a variety of other community-based structures, can play in major role in this regard," he said.
