Chiefs take to taverns

Elders, chiefs and izindunas are visiting KwaZulu-Natal's taverns - but not for the reasons you may think.

The traditional leaders are keeping truant children out of drinking establishments, off the streets and in the classroom.

They are part of an unorthodox plan by the provinces's education department to not only keep kids at their desks, but also to protect their communities' schools from thieves and vandals. But there is now confusion over just how far the department intends to take the project.

Although head of the education department Enoch Nzama, in front of President Jacob Zuma at a school-building opening two weeks ago, waxed lyrical about the idea and vowed to take it to all of the province's 6000 schools, it has now emerged that there is no formal framework in place dictating exactly how this will operate.

Nzama had sung the praises of the relationship with the tribal authority. He extolled the virtues of working hand in hand with the authority, saying it was instrumental in protecting schools and pupils.

Umbumbulu Chief Nkosinathi Maphumulo, speaking to the Sunday Times last week, echoed Nzama's sentiments and said elders and izinduna had turned the tide on errant children.