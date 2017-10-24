Funeral costs among fastest-rising in SA

If the escalating cost of stocking up on meat for a weekend braai is enough to send you in the direction of an early grave, be forewarned - funerals are also becoming more pricey in South Africa.

"The annual inflation rate for meat climbed to 15% in August 2017, which is the highest it has been since December 2011. A juicy beef fillet would have set you back R194/kg, up from R173 in August last year.

"Over the same period the average price of a kilogram of beef mince rose by 13.2% (from R68 to R77) and the annual inflation rate for mutton loin chops was 17%," Stats SA said in an analysis of the country's fastest-rising prices for the 12 months before August.

Apart from meat, other food and drink items with prices above target inflation included sugar, sweets and desserts (8.1%), hot beverages (7.5%) and spirit coolers and ciders (8.1%).

"Medical insurance was above target at 10.3%, as were doctors (6.5%), dentists (6.3%) and medicines (7.2%).

"All the main education-related categories were above target, namely primary and secondary school fees (7.6%), tertiary education fees (6.2%) and university boarding fees (8.5%)," the stats agency said.